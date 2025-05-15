Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been in the midst of some major lifestyle changes this off-season — quitting alcohol and cutting out desserts — as he prepares for what sources tell us could be his last NFL season.

The 35-year-old tight end has reportedly shed 25 pounds in a quest to get in top shape before returning to the field this fall.

"Travis plans to be in the best shape of his life for this upcoming season," a source told the Daily Mail. "He's going to be treating this as his last, as it very well might be."

Kelce's recent transformation hasn't gone unnoticed. Over the Mother's Day weekend, he was photographed with girlfriend Taylor Swift and their families in Philadelphia, appearing significantly slimmer.

At a recent Amazon MGM Studios event in New York City, Kelce confirmed the weight loss, telling red carpet reporters he's down 25 pounds since playing the Eagles in New Orleans earlier this year.

Strict Diet, Fewer Parties

The offseason changes are part of a serious commitment, sources say, to improve his overall performance.

"Sometimes throughout the last campaign he wasn't at his peak, physically," the insider said. "But he is an elite athlete ... He is coming into this one with a vendetta, a goal to be in the best shape of his life and play like a man possessed."

To help with the effort, Kelce hired personal chef Kumar Ferguson and longtime trainer Andrew Spruill, both of whom have reportedly become close with Swift as well.

Kelce has also scaled back his alcohol intake and limited his indulgence in sweet treats — including Swift's homemade Pop Tarts.

Aww Taylor and Travis had lunch with all the moms today 🥹 Kylie’s family, Travis’s family and Tay’s mom pic.twitter.com/svRMmwJCXU — Emily (Taylor’s Version) (@Emily_reid14) May 12, 2025

"Taylor is an amazing cook, and she is really great at desserts," the source shared. "Travis doesn't have the most healthy diet in the world but, these days, while he might sneak in one of her Pop Tarts, it is not in excess."

The once-notorious partygoer is said to be more reserved this summer, skipping post-game parties and elite Hollywood gatherings.

"And it's the same when it comes to drinking. He isn't partying, he's getting ready for the season," the source added.

"If they get back to the promised land, then you'll see him partying."

With Kelce reportedly viewing the upcoming season as potentially his last, those close to the tight end say he's doing everything possible to go out on top.