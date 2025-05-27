Broadway legend Patti LuPone has made it clear: her long-time connection with Audra McDonald is over.

In a new profile published by The New Yorker on May 26, 76-year-old Patti LuPone shared that she no longer sees Audra McDonald, 54, as a friend.

"Not a friend," she stated plainly, refusing to elaborate on the reason behind the falling out. The silence didn't stop there.

According to People, when asked about McDonald's current performance as Rose in "Gypsy"—a role LuPone once won a Tony for—she stared silently for 15 seconds, then looked out the window and said, "What a beautiful day."

Audra McDonald has earned her 11th Tony nomination for her role as Rose, setting a new record and further cementing her place in Broadway history.

Though she already holds six Tony wins, the most of any performer, LuPone didn't offer any praise or comment on the performance.

LuPone Slams Kecia Lewis in Fiery Interview

LuPone and McDonald once had a working history, sharing the stage in productions like "Sweeney Todd" and "Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny." However, their relationship appears to have quietly unraveled over the years, US Magazine siad.

The topic came up in the interview when LuPone was asked about a separate conflict—her dispute with Broadway star Kecia Lewis.

Last year, LuPone complained that sound from the musical "Hell's Kitchen," starring Lewis, was bleeding through the wall into her own play, "The Roommate." Lewis later called LuPone's comments "bullying," "racially microaggressive," and "rooted in privilege."

In the interview, LuPone responded sharply, expressing doubts about Lewis's experience. "She calls herself a veteran? Let's find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done... Don't call yourself a vet, bitch."

While LuPone claimed Lewis had done seven shows, sources noted she had ten. LuPone, in comparison, has 28 Broadway credits.

When informed that McDonald had supported Lewis's Instagram video with emojis, LuPone responded pointedly: "Exactly. And I thought, 'You should know better.' That's typical of Audra."

While McDonald has not responded publicly, the silence between the two powerhouses is telling.

LuPone did, however, praise another current Broadway production: Sunset Boulevard starring Nicole Scherzinger. "I was energized when I left the theater. I loved it," she said in December.