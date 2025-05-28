Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut Wednesday at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome, sparking widespread speculation among fans that the reality star and cosmetics mogul is engaged to the Oscar-nominated actor.

Jenner, 27, wore a dramatic black gown with a plunging neckline and accessories by fashion house Schiaparelli.

It was a particular accessory — a mismatched earring featuring a gold hand wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring — that caught the attention of fans and fueled speculation across social media platforms.

"Do we think Kylie is engaged?" one user, as per DailyMail, asked on Reddit, while another wrote, "Bling on that gold hand has me thinking..."

In addition to the artistic earring, Jenner also wore a large, teardrop-shaped diamond ring on her pinky finger, raising further eyebrows.

The ring was not on her wedding finger, but some followers speculated it may have been a decoy or symbolic gesture.

The couple, who began dating in early 2023, walked hand in hand into the ceremony, where Chalamet was honored with the Special David award for his career achievements.

The event marked their first official appearance together, though they have been photographed previously at private gatherings, including the 2024 Oscars and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Sources close to the couple say Chalamet, 29, opted not to attend the Met Gala in New York with Jenner earlier this month. "Timothée did consider going to the Met Gala, but he is a huge Knicks fan and Kylie knows this," a source told the Daily Mail.

"Kylie didn't bother him to go with her, and that's something he appreciates about her. She allows him to do his own thing."

While Jenner turned heads in Rome, Chalamet posted enthusiastic updates from a Knicks playoff game. "This game is insane," he wrote in one Instagram Story, adding, "I'm sh***ing myself."

Despite increasing public appearances, the couple is said to maintain strict boundaries regarding media exposure. "Timothée made his intentions clear early [on] that he didn't ever want to be a prop," a source told Daily Mail.

"That is why he doesn't want to be on the Kardashians show and is only seen with Kylie at events."

The pair has avoided questions about their relationship in interviews.

Jenner, who has two children with rapper Travis Scott, has declined to mention Chalamet in recent features with Vogue and the Wall Street Journal.

Likewise, when asked about Jenner during a press appearance earlier this year, Chalamet declined to comment directly.

Representatives for Jenner and Chalamet did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the speculation about their engagement.