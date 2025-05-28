Jennifer Lopez drew mixed reactions Monday night after sharing an onstage kiss with a female dancer during her opening performance at the 2025 American Music Awards.

Now, a source close to the singer is speaking out, describing the moment as part of a broader plan to relaunch Lopez's public image following her recent divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old pop star kicked off the CBS-televised event at the Fontainebleau hotel in Las Vegas with a six-minute medley of 23 songs by this year's AMA nominees.

Among the performances, Lopez passionately kissed both male and female dancers, a move that immediately sparked reactions across social media.

"She is living her best life and has zero f***s to give right now," an insider told the Daily Mail.

"She dealt with so much uncertainty, but she was brave. She did not allow the negative commentary to bring her down. Instead, she kept going and living her life."

The performance drew sharp criticism from some viewers, with one X (formerly Twitter) user commenting, "Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot."

Others labeled the kiss "desperate" and speculated it was a bid to get the attention of Affleck, whom Lopez divorced in January following a two-year marriage.

But the source insisted Lopez is far from spiraling.

"JLo followed the direction of her PR and she did exactly what she was told to do for her post-Ben comeback," the insider said. "She's actually in the best place she has been in for years."

Lopez, who hosted the AMAs for the second time, ten years after her first stint in 2015, used the stage to debut her new direction, performing hits such as Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather," Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," and Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em."

Her show-stopping wardrobe also made headlines.

Lopez wore a backless, midnight blue jumpsuit that showcased her figure, featuring sequins and cut-out detailing.

The AMA performance marks the latest move in what sources describe as a major reinvention campaign.

Lopez is expected to return to music with a new album featuring top-tier collaborators, including Amy Allen, David Guetta, and Ed Sheeran.

Although the project comes on the heels of her divorce from Affleck, insiders say it won't dwell on their short-lived marriage.

"Fame is Jennifer's true love and when she has this, and she has a positive image and her star is shining bright, she is unstoppable," the source said.

"She knows that her actions may not be age-appropriate, but she doesn't care. It keeps people talking about her and that is all she truly cares about."

Lopez also recently announced her return to the stage for a 12-date "Up All Night Live" Las Vegas residency beginning in December, following the cancellation of last year's "This Is Me... Live" tour.

She's also attached to multiple film projects, including the romantic comedy Office Romance alongside Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein, and Robert Zemeckis' adaptation of The Last Mrs. Parrish for Netflix.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Lopez expressed excitement for the coming months, calling this her "first free and happy" summer since filing for divorce from Affleck last August.

"It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," Lopez said.

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal."

The Bronx-born entertainer shares 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and has previously said she's focused on spending quality time with her children and close friends.

Lopez and Affleck, who first dated in the early 2000s, tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

They finalized their divorce in January 2025, and Lopez has since reverted to her maiden name, legally changing from Jennifer Lynn Affleck back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.