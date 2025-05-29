Actress Maria Bello has officially filed for divorce from her wife, chef Dominique Crenn, after just one year of marriage.

Court documents filed on May 28 reveal that Bello listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the separation.

She listed their date of separation as April 7, 2025 — exactly one year after they tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

There are no child custody issues in the case, as the couple shares no minor children. Bello, 58, has one adult son, Jackson, from a previous relationship.

According to the filing, the actress is requesting that both parties share the costs of mediation.

She noted that spousal support will be determined later through a written agreement. It is not clear whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, TMZ said.

Bello and Crenn first went public with their relationship at the 2020 Academy Awards. The couple became engaged in Paris in December 2019, a moment Bello recalled as filled with happiness and love.

Crenn, 60, made history as the first female chef in the US to earn three Michelin stars for her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn.

She has also been featured on cooking shows and worked as a consultant on the film "The Menu."

According to DailyMail, their wedding last year was described as "bohemian and chic," with 140 guests, including celebrities like Mariska Hargitay and Patricia Arquette.

In earlier interviews, Bello shared how much the relationship meant to her. When Crenn was diagnosed with breast cancer, the actress stood by her side.

"I'm here and I'm going to be here for all the time during the time of this," Bello reportedly told her then-fiancée.

Despite the deep connection they once shared, the marriage has come to an end.

This isn't Bello's first high-profile relationship.Before her relationship with Crenn, she was in a long-term partnership with Clare Munn and previously dated Dan McDermott, the father of her son.

Crenn remains a powerful figure in the culinary world, and Bello continues her acting work while focusing on her family and personal growth.

As of now, neither Bello nor Crenn has made a public statement regarding the divorce filing.