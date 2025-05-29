Blake Lively, once an important member of Taylor Swift's tight-knit circle of celebrity friends, appears to have been completely frozen out.

"No one that is close friends with Taylor continues to be in contact with Blake," one source revealed to the Daily Mail.

Lively's Squad Allegedly Cuts Ties

The fallout has reportedly affected Lively's social circle — one that once included stars like Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Sophie Turner.

"Cara is no longer friends with Blake but there was no big fight or anything like that," a source told the outlet. "She hasn't talked to her in months and has no plans to, or to hang out. She likes to keep her circle small, and only surrounds herself with people who she can trust."

Sophie Turner, who previously praised Lively for her honesty about motherhood, is also said to have backed away.

"Sophie and Blake were never all that close, but no one in Taylor's crew has anything to do with Blake anymore," another insider said.

Turner developed a close friendship with Swift during her custody battle with Joe Jonas. "Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," Turner told British Vogue in 2023.

Swift reportedly offered her $50 million Tribeca home to Turner at the time, and the two were spotted on several nights out in New York City.

Gigi Hadid has also distanced herself from Lively, despite once describing her as a "magical friend... made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped crème."

a casual reminder that taylor swift and blake lively share the coolest friendship ever. period. pic.twitter.com/9RDLt7sb6c — ✉️ Siân & Laura ✉️ (@ReputaSianLaura) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, other members of Swift's circle — including Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Lana Del Rey, Ashley Avignone and Ice Spice — have not publicly commented on the situation.

"Taylor's friends, Sophie included, are so set on keeping in Taylor's good graces that they have no problem whatsoever on cutting ties with anyone who does Taylor dirty," said one source.

Lively and Swift have not been publicly seen together since October 2024. They have been friends since 2015.

The report comes as Lively continues a public legal battle against Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment on the set of "It Ends with Us." The suit was filed on New Year's Eve 2024 — the same day Baldoni launched a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times over a separate report related to Lively's earlier complaint.

Lively's legal team has denied any wrongdoing, including claims from Baldoni's side that she tried to coerce Swift into backing her by threatening to leak years' worth of private text messages.