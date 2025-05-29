Fans Beg Hailey Bieber to Finally Divorce Justin After $1B Rhode Deal: 'Before He Steals That Money'
Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar business win has sparked another round of online chattering — and this time, it doesn't involve her skincare line.
The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur announced Wednesday that her beauty brand, Rhode, had been sold to E.l.f. Beauty in a transaction that valued the company at $1 billion. But as fans cheered her success, they also turned the spotlight on her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber.
Social media exploded with jokes (and hot takes) after urging Hailey to leave the "Sorry" singer, who has come under fire more than once for his actions and his past comments about his wife.
Fans Tease Justin for Being Low-Key About It
Justin, 30, celebrated Hailey's business accomplishment on Instagram — just not in the way that some had expected.
Instead of writing a post or something heartfelt, he reposted it her announcement to his own story without any comment at all — which, at least for many of his followers, seemed like damage control after several missteps of his own making.
"daddy's not allowed to do captions anymore," one follower quipped.
"He learned his lesson with the caption hahahahahahhaah," read another comment.
One added, "I don't care what anyone says, this man loves his wife."
A fourth wrote, "posted hailey's caption instead of his own is a smart move."
The jabs come after Justin sparked controversy earlier this month by sharing a story about a previous fight he had with his now wife Hailey saying she'd "never be on the cover of Vogue."
He told the story as he congratulated her on reaching the very milestone he had done instead his tone was condemned.
Backhanded Compliment or TMI?
The post quickly circulated online, with fans wondering why its tattooed subject chose to dredge up a low point in their relationship on a day that instead celebrated Hailey's success.
