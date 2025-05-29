Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar business win has sparked another round of online chattering — and this time, it doesn't involve her skincare line.

The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur announced Wednesday that her beauty brand, Rhode, had been sold to E.l.f. Beauty in a transaction that valued the company at $1 billion. But as fans cheered her success, they also turned the spotlight on her marriage to pop star Justin Bieber.

Social media exploded with jokes (and hot takes) after urging Hailey to leave the "Sorry" singer, who has come under fire more than once for his actions and his past comments about his wife.

One commenter wrote:

HAILEY GET THAT DIVORCE NOW BEFORE JUSTIN STEAL THAT MONEY — tony (@songsfortony) May 28, 2025

Another said:

billionaire status just in time for the divorce pic.twitter.com/xFeQ8CJNGY — 𝗿ø𝗻 (@ronreup) May 28, 2025

According to a third:

she's getting her money right while preparing for that divorce, love to see her putting herself first 🙏 — estee (@esteemae2) May 29, 2025

Meanwhile, a fourth said:

Now I get it. Justin Bieber’s mad he sold his (soul and) music catalogue for $200M, and Hailey does this in 3 years. — Josh Newman (@Josh_M_Newman) May 28, 2025

Fans Tease Justin for Being Low-Key About It

Justin, 30, celebrated Hailey's business accomplishment on Instagram — just not in the way that some had expected.

Instead of writing a post or something heartfelt, he reposted it her announcement to his own story without any comment at all — which, at least for many of his followers, seemed like damage control after several missteps of his own making.

"daddy's not allowed to do captions anymore," one follower quipped.

"He learned his lesson with the caption hahahahahahhaah," read another comment.

One added, "I don't care what anyone says, this man loves his wife."

A fourth wrote, "posted hailey's caption instead of his own is a smart move."

The jabs come after Justin sparked controversy earlier this month by sharing a story about a previous fight he had with his now wife Hailey saying she'd "never be on the cover of Vogue."

He told the story as he congratulated her on reaching the very milestone he had done ­instead his tone was condemned.

Justin Bieber on his wife Hailey covering Vogue Magazine:



“This reminds me when [we] got into a huge fight, I told [her] that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes i know. […] Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.” pic.twitter.com/ys6gFkovGL — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 20, 2025

Backhanded Compliment or TMI?

The post quickly circulated online, with fans wondering why its tattooed subject chose to dredge up a low point in their relationship on a day that instead celebrated Hailey's success.

One user wrote:

Imagine doubting your wife’s potential just because she argued with you — RYAN (@RyanXCX13) May 20, 2025

Another added:

now why would he say this of all the things he could say publicly 😭😭😭 — Wirelyss 👁️‍🗨️💫 (@wirelyss) May 20, 2025

Others simply made fun of his comments:

imagine telling the entire world that you're a bad husband — vespera (@vesperamyst) May 20, 2025

One follower joked:

girliesssss please be with someone who actually likes you omg — erica (@ericanextdooor) May 20, 2025