In a shocking development, Crystal McKinney, who previously accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault, has now filed a new lawsuit against convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

The former model alleges that Weinstein raped her and a friend in a Manhattan hotel room in 2003, according to documents filed in New York's Manhattan Federal Court on Friday.

According to PageSix, McKinney's lawsuit claims that Weinstein, currently in jail and awaiting a re-trial for sex crime convictions, lured her and a friend to his Ritz-Carlton Battery Park Hotel room under the guise of discussing film industry "business opportunities."

She alleges that Weinstein "plied" them with alcohol, touched her chest, and later exposed himself in the bathroom.

Crystal McKinney has sued Harvey Weinstein for 2003 sexual assault, after accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs. Her lawsuit claims Weinstein raped her and a friend in NYC. Media bias criticized for focusing on white victims, ignoring broader assault stats. pic.twitter.com/Ei4jqNv8lA — P Diddy Trial Updates (@JewelMansy) June 1, 2025

Weinstein Denies Rape Claims from Diddy Accuser Crystal McKinney

The lawsuit further claims Weinstein forced McKinney and her friend to engage in sexual acts with each other before he allegedly raped them.

Imran H. Ansari, Weinstein's attorney, has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "outlandish and fantastical."

Ansari stated, "Made late in time and suspiciously on the heels of her complaint against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Mr. Weinstein is ready to refute and defend against the salacious claims, that are believed to have been made with an opportunistic motive."

This new lawsuit comes as McKinney also has an active sexual assault lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, filed in May of last year.

In that case, she accused Combs of assaulting her in 2003 after a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City.

According to People, Weinstein's previous convictions in New York were overturned in April 2024, leading to his upcoming re-trial, while Combs is currently facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.