Jamie Foxx and Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Break Up After 18 Months
Actor Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp have ended their relationship, according to 'People'.
The split comes approximately a year and a half after the couple first went public with their romance in August 2023.
Huckstepp had been a supportive presence during Foxx's recovery from his serious health crisis in April 2023, which he recently revealed in his Netflix special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..." was a brain bleed that led to a stroke.
Though the couple kept their relationship relatively private, they were last seen together in Mexico on October 30.
The breakup comes during a busy period for Foxx, with the recent release of both his Netflix special and his film "Back in Action."
According to sources, the Oscar-winning actor is maintaining a positive outlook despite the split, staying focused on his career resurgence following his health recovery.
"Jamie is super busy just the way he likes it," a source told 'People. "He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is."
Representatives for Foxx have not yet commented on the separation.