Halle Berry is standing her ground after facing backlash over a Mother's Day video she shared featuring her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

The 58-year-old actress defended the post, which showed the couple in bed, during a June 4 guest appearance on "Today with Jenna & Friends."

"Other women got in their feelings and [said], 'Was it right for her to be in her bed, talking about spinning with her man?'" Berry told host Jenna Bush Hager. "They were saying, 'Shouldn't she be with her kids somewhere?'"

According to ENews, Berry made it clear she disagrees with those opinions. "First of all, it's not Kids' Day. It's called Mother's Day," she said.

"Kids' Day is every day for years. That's my day, and if I want to be in bed and spin with my man, then that's what I'm gonna do."

The original video, shared on May 11 to her X account, featured Berry under a white sheet next to Hunt, teasing how her day would end—without showing any explicit details.

The clip also served as a light promotion for a personal lubricant called "Let's Spin," a brand Berry has been involved in.

The post drew mixed reactions, with some viewers claiming the content was inappropriate for the occasion.

However, Berry pushed back, saying the reaction reflects deeper issues with how society views mothers.

"As a mom, as a working mom, you sometimes feel like you can't do it all," she shared. "And you have mom guilt. You leave your children." Berry is mother to Nahla, 17, and Maceo, 11, from previous relationships, HuffPost said.

She added, "We have to break that stigma. We have to make it okay to be working mothers. We can still be seen as good mothers... but also we have to be there for ourselves."

In the same Today segment, Halle Berry defended her decision to discuss intimacy, saying it's a natural part of life for both women and men.

She pushed back against criticism, adding that such conversations should be welcomed, even within families.

Van Hunt later made a surprise appearance on the show and revealed he had proposed, though Berry hasn't accepted yet. Laughing, she said their love doesn't need a wedding to be real: "We don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way."