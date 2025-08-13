Wendy Williams' medical evaluation is officially complete, but her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, is asking to pause the ongoing legal battle with A&E over the 2024 documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" until the guardianship court decides if, and how, the arrangement will continue.

In an August 5 court filing, Morrissey revealed that medical specialists have reached an opinion on Williams' current neurological condition and ability to make legal decisions.

According to TMZ, the evaluation included extensive medical and neuropsychological tests, along with brain imaging.

While the official diagnosis was not disclosed in the latest filing, Williams was previously diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia in 2023.

Morrissey is seeking a three-month delay—until November 5—citing "complications" from challenges to the guardianship.

According to her attorney, members of Williams' family, her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, and others have signaled plans to contest both the guardianship and Morrissey's role as guardian.

A&E Pushes for Early Wendy Williams Deposition Over Health Concerns

A&E has agreed to the delay but is requesting an early deposition of Williams, expressing concern over her "purported progressive neurological disease."

The network is currently being sued by Morrissey over its documentary, which chronicled the end of Williams' talk show and the start of her guardianship.

Since May 2022, Williams has lived under a legal guardianship controlling her finances and medical care—a situation she has publicly opposed. In March, the former talk show host was taken to the hospital by New York police.

She later told sources she had undergone mental competency tests and claimed, "I passed with flying colors," with her caretaker insisting she was not incapacitated, People said.

Tensions over the guardianship have escalated. In June, Hunter filed a lawsuit against those overseeing Williams' care, accusing them of abuse, neglect, and financial misconduct.

He is seeking a new impartial guardian, unsealed court records, a full forensic accounting, and $250 million in damages.

His filing alleges that Williams' case was handled in a "secret proceeding" without proper legal representation.

Williams' attorney, LaShawn Thomas, has stated that she is "not legally aware of all of the evidence" supporting the claims against the guardianship.

Thomas says the legal team plans to present sufficient proof to challenge the arrangement and secure financial restitution.