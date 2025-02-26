Hollywood star Chris Pratt admits he was watching his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger and joked that he was looking at his "d--k" during a steamy nude scene of HBO's "The White Lotus."

The 45-year-old actor, known for his roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," confessed at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, "The Electric Slate" on Feb. 24. When asked about the scene involving his 31-year-old brother-in-law, Pratt admitted he was looking at Patrick's manhood.

"I know where my eyes went," he quipped to E! News. "I'm not blood-related to him, I was looking at that d--k, bro."

Pratt, who is married to Patrick's sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, later praised Patrick for his performance in the first episode of the third season of The White Lotus.

"Obviously, he's a physical specimen, but also, he's a really solid actor because the character he's playing is completely different than who he is," Pratt added.

The scene in question features Patrick's character, Saxon Ratliff, disrobing in his hotel room and walking naked into the bathroom. While a sink faucet strategically obscured the actor's genitals, his backside was fully visible to viewers.

Pratt was not the only family member to have weighed in on Patrick's risque scene. The 31-year-old actor's parents also praised his bravery. Action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was not surprised about Patrick's decision to push through with the nude scene, adding that the "apple doesn't fall far from the tree." His mother, Maria Shriver, opted for a more modest approach, telling PEOPLE that he was focused on his son's face.

Patrick is the eldest son of Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria (Parker Posey), a wealthy North Carolina family vacationing at a luxury resort in Thailand. He is described as a "complete flirt" and an "alpha male" who works for his father's company. Saxon is portrayed as an egotistical and problematic figure who lacks authentic respect for women and exhibits creepy behavior, including uncomfortable interactions with his siblings.