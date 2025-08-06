Veteran character actor Alfie Wise, best known for his work alongside Burt Reynolds in the 1981 hit "The Cannonball Run," has died at the age of 82.

The actor's family confirmed that Wise passed away on July 22 atThomas H. Corey VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. No cause of death was disclosed to the public.

Wise built a solid career playing memorable supporting roles in a string of Reynolds projects throughout the 1970s and '80s. In "The Cannonball Run," he portrayed Cabbie, one of the quirky drivers in the star-studded cross-country race. The film, which featured Reynolds alongside Roger Moore, Dom DeLuise, and a host of other comedy veterans, remains a cult classic and a showcase for Wise's natural flair for comedic timing.

Born in London in 1943, Wise trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before relocating to the United States in the late 1960s. He secured early-stage work in regional theater before moving into television, where he landed guest spots on popular series such as "Starsky & Hutch" and "Police Woman." His relationship with Reynolds began in 1977 when he was cast in "Hooper," playing a small but scene-stealing part as a carnival barker.

That role led to subsequent appearances in "The End" (1978), in which Reynolds faced his own mortality after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, and "Smokey and the Bandit II" (1980), where Wise played a mechanic aiding Bandit's resupply mission. In each, Wise infused his characters with warmth and humor, often providing a counterpoint to Reynolds's leading-man charisma.

Throughout the 1980s and '90s, Wise continued to work steadily, taking on character roles in films like "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" (1982) and on television shows including "Hunter" and "In the Heat of the Night." Colleagues remembered him as a professional whose generosity and quick wit endeared him to casts and crews alike.

In a statement, Wise's wife, Sabrina, described him as "a devoted father and husband, and a friend to everyone he met," adding that he approached both his work and his family life with "unwavering joy and commitment."

Wise is survived by Sabrina, their two children, Michael and Julia, and three grandchildren. A private memorial service is planned for close family and friends. His family asked that in place of flowers, donations be made to the Actors Fund, an organization that supports performers in need.