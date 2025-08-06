Actor Matt Smith has been cast in a villain role in Lucasfilm's upcoming "Star Wars: Starfighter," opposite Ryan Gosling.

The announcement marks Smith's first confirmed role in the Star Wars cinematic universe after previous talks to join "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" were not successful.

Shawn Levy, whose recent hit "Deadpool & Wolverine" grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, will direct the project from a screenplay by Jonathan Tropper. Mia Goth was also revealed as part of the cast, with additional casting announcements expected in the coming weeks. Production is scheduled to begin this fall, aiming for the May 28, 2027 theatrical release date already set for the film.

Set approximately five years after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the upcoming film will introduce entirely new characters within the established timeline of the sequel trilogy. Gosling will lead as a fresh protagonist piloting for the Resistance, while Smith's character will serve as the chief antagonist whose motives remain under wraps. Neither Lucasfilm nor Disney has offered an official comment on Smith's casting to date.

Smith's association with "Star Wars" dates back to 2018, when he was reportedly in talks to portray a younger incarnation of Emperor Palpatine for "Episode IX." During an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Smith remained tight-lipped about that role, describing it cryptically as "a pretty groovy thing...a transformative 'Star Wars' story detail" before the part was ultimately dropped. His comments hinted at a significant plot element that never made it to the screen.

The British actor is best known for his portrayal of the Eleventh Doctor in "Doctor Who," a role that earned him widespread acclaim and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor. He also garnered an Emmy nod for his turn as Prince Philip in "The Crown." More recently, Smith appeared as Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon" and will star in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film "Caught Stealing."

As "Star Wars: Starfighter" gears up to shoot later this year, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see how Smith will bring his unique intensity to this new galactic saga. His casting reunites him with top-tier talent both in front of and behind the camera, promising a fresh chapter for the franchise as it expands beyond its core Skywalker narrative.