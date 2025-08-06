Apple TV+ has added actors Charlie Hall and Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg to the cast of "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," the streaming platform's upcoming darkly comedic thriller series.

The casting additions join Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany in the 10-episode half-hour series that promises to blend dark comedy with thrilling elements.

The series centers on a newly divorced mother, played by Maslany, who becomes entangled in what the production describes as "a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and youth soccer." David J. Rosen, known for his work on "Citadel," serves as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the project.

Goldberg brings television experience to the production, having appeared in several notable series, including "Charmed," where she played Daphne Pixie, and "The Calling" as Angie. Her film work includes roles in "Midnight Sun" and the short film "It's Not You, It's Her." Beyond acting, she has expanded her creative portfolio to include directing, producing, and writing, demonstrating her versatility within the entertainment industry.

The upcoming Apple series will be directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green, whose recent work includes "Nutcrackers." The production represents a collaboration between Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, with development and executive production handled by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look agreement with Apple TV+. Bard Dorros will also serve as an executive producer for Anonymous Content.

The series' cast continues to expand with Jake Johnson joining the production in July 2025 as Karl, Paula's ex-husband. Johnson, widely recognized for his role as Nick Miller in Fox's "New Girl," brings both comedic timing and dramatic depth to the project. His previous collaboration with Apple includes a memorable appearance in the critically acclaimed "Mythic Quest" episode "A Dark Quiet Death."

The series represents Apple TV+'s continued investment in original projects that blend genres and attract established talent. With Maslany's Emmy-winning performance in "Orphan Black" anchoring the cast, the addition of Hall and Goldberg suggests the streaming service's commitment to assembling a diverse ensemble for this suburban thriller.

Production details regarding filming schedules and premiere dates have not yet been announced. The series joins Apple TV+'s growing roster of original content that includes recent psychological thrillers and comedy-dramas designed to appeal to broad audiences seeking sophisticated storytelling combined with accessible entertainment.