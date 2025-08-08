Keke Palmer has opened up about what it was like filming intimate scenes with Pete Davidson in their new movie "The Pickup"—and according to her, it was surprisingly easy.

In an August 6 interview with EntertainmentWeekly, Palmer shared that working with Davidson felt natural from the start.

"Honestly, I think he and I have chemistry," she said. "I don't know anybody that Pete don't have chemistry with. He's pretty well-liked in the female world."

Palmer, 31, stars in the Amazon Prime Video heist comedy as Zoe, a clever thief who seduces an armored truck driver—played by Davidson—as part of her casino robbery scheme, US Magazine said.

She said the playful tone of the movie made things more comfortable between the two actors.

"We are two people that don't really take ourselves seriously," Palmer explained.

"That made it fun for us to play with—to lean into that kind of awkward romance, which I think we need more of. Not serious romance. Let's get back into the humorous romance."

Eddie Murphy knows he helped open doors in Hollywood — but he’s not one to brag. Now starring in "The Pickup" with Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, he says real mentorship is all about action, not advice. pic.twitter.com/dqIzeXxxDN — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 6, 2025

Keke and Pete Bond Over Shared Childhood in Showbiz

Even the film's more revealing scenes didn't make her nervous. "First of all, he's so sweet, so it was comfortable even though we were all naked and stuff like that," Palmer joked.

According to ENews, she added that their longtime experience in entertainment helped them both feel grounded on set.

"He started doing standup at 12. I started acting at 9. We're in our 30s now and working with Eddie Murphy. It feels like a dream."

Their connection went beyond just acting. Palmer said the pair spent downtime bonding over their shared excitement about the project and their legendary co-star.

"We were just kind of being excited about Eddie. Like, 'Have you met Eddie yet?'" she laughed.

"The Pickup," directed by Ride Along's Tim Story, also features Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch. It debuted on Prime Video on August 6.

Meanwhile, Davidson, 31, is preparing for a big change in his personal life. He and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, recently announced they are expecting their first child.

When asked about it in a recent "Late Night with Seth Meyers" interview, Davidson said, "I'm stoked. I can't wait. I've never been more excited for anything."