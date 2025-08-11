Television actor Ray Brooks, best known for lending his voice to the children's animated series "Mr Benn," died on Saturday at the age of 86, his family said. Brooks passed away after a short illness and had spent his final years living with dementia.

Born Raymond Michael Brooks in Brighton, Sussex, on 20 April 1939, he began his acting career in the early 1960s with appearances in British television dramas and soaps. He first came to prominence playing Terry Mills in the BBC dramedy "Taxi!" (1963–64) alongside Sid James, before joining the cast of ITV's long-running soap "Coronation Street" as Norman Phillips in 1964.

In 1965, Brooks starred as the suave womaniser Tolen in Richard Lester's Swinging London hit "The Knack... and How to Get It," which won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. A year later, he appeared in the groundbreaking BBC TV drama "Cathy Come Home," which highlighted Britain's housing crisis and remains a landmark in social-realist television.

Brooks achieved lasting fame in 1971 when he became the narrator and voice of "Mr Benn," based on David McKee's children's books. Although only 13 episodes were produced, his warm narration and the show's gentle adventures, each introduced by the catchphrase "as if by magic!" ensured that the series was re-aired twice annually for more than two decades. In a recent statement, his sons Will and Tom recalled that their father always felt "Mr Benn" was his most recognisable role, and they often met fans requesting him to recite his famous line.

During the 1980s, Brooks enjoyed a major television resurgence as Robby Box in the BBC comedy-drama "Big Deal" (1984–86), and later as Max Wild in "Running Wild" (1987–89). In the mid-2000s, he joined the cast of the BBC soap "EastEnders" as Joe Macer, a role he played from 2005 until his character's dramatic exit in January 2007.

Outside of acting, Brooks was devoted to his family, Fulham Football Club, and his hometown. "His three true loves were family [he also had a daughter Emma, who died in 2003], Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born," his sons said in a joint statement.

He is survived by his wife, Sadie Elcombe, and their two sons, Will and Tom. His daughter, Emma, predeceased him in 2003.