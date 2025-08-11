Netflix released the first official trailer for Season 2 of its live-action adaptation of the popular manga/anime "One Piece" during the annual "One Piece" Day event in Tokyo, offering viewers a first glimpse of the Straw Hat Pirates' voyage into the Grand Line.

Titled "One Piece: Into the Grand Line," the trailer reveals over a minute of footage showcasing returning crew members and introducing new faces drawn from Eiichiro Oda's original story.

The clip opens with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew stepping onto the deck of the Going Merry before cutting to familiar faces: Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) preparing for the perils ahead.

Several new characters appear between shots of the Straw Hats. Nico Robin emerges in her Miss All Sunday disguise, played by Lera Abova. Across the plank, Callum Kerr portrays Captain Smoker of the Marines, cigarette poised, as he readies his trademark jitte. Charithra Chandran steps into the role of Miss Wednesday, Princess Vivi of Alabasta, wielding her royal resolve alongside striking blue hair.

The trailer also teases the gentle giant Brogy (Brendan Murray) towering over a startled Usopp and Nami. Notably absent from the footage is Tony Tony Chopper, whose Netflix Tudum reveal confirmed Mikaela Hoover will provide both voice and motion capture for the beloved reindeer doctor later in the season.

An official synopsis underscores the stakes ahead: "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they traverse this unpredictable territory in pursuit of the ultimate treasure, they will encounter bizarre islands and a multitude of formidable new adversaries."

Season 2 promises to adapt key story arcs from Loguetown through Drum Island, introducing iconic villains such as Mr. 0/Crocodile (Joe Manganiello) and setting the stage for high-sea confrontations.

In addition to the new trailer, Netflix confirmed an early renewal for Season 3, with filming slated to begin this fall in Cape Town, South Africa. While no exact premiere date has been announced, Season 2 is expected to launch on Netflix sometime in 2026, nearly three years after the debut of Season 1. Fans can anticipate more high-stakes drama, larger-than-life characters, and the faithful spirit of adventure that made the live-action series a surprise hit.