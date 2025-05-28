HBO has officially revealed the actors who will take on the iconic roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in its upcoming television adaptation of the beloved magical series.

The announcement was made on May 20, where they introduced fans to a new generation of actors set to portray the Golden Trio, sparking a wave of reactions from people worldwide.

The new cast members—Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout—will step into roles that have been closely associated with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint for over two decades.

McLaughlin, who previously appeared in the Sky comedy "Grow," will portray Harry Potter, while Stanton, known for her acclaimed performance as Matilda in "Matilda: The Musical" on the West End, will take on the role of Hermione Granger. Stout, making his debut in a major role, has been cast as Ron Weasley.

The original film series, released between 2001 and 2011, turned its stars into global icons and set high expectations for any future adaptations. Now, HBO's decision to recast these legendary characters has prompted a mix of excitement, curiosity, and cautious optimism among longtime fans.

Many fans expressed their enthusiasm at the prospect of seeing new faces for the Golden Trio, with some commenting that the fresh casting could bring a new perspective to the well-known story. One fan wrote, "The photo being so similar to the og golden trio photoshoot one makes me so nostalgic."

the photo being so similar to the og golden trio photoshoot one makes me so nostalgic pic.twitter.com/0hvlvEWzDU — victoria (@chrisIivias) May 27, 2025

Another added, "The new Golden Trio are here 😍" The anticipation for the series is clear, as others shared, "I genuinely wish the new Harry Potter cast the best of luck and hope people remember that these are just kids doing their best."

I genuinely wish the new Harry Potter cast the best of luck and hope people remember that these are just kids doing their best https://t.co/UquJDlAUeU — AnthonyFilmLog🎥🍿 (@Anthonysfilmlog) May 27, 2025

However, not all reactions have been purely positive. Some fans voiced uncertainty about the casting choices, acknowledging the challenge they face in living up to the original portrayals. "They turned poor Hermione into an actual mudblood, smfh," one fan remarked.

They turned poor hermione into an actual mudblood smfh pic.twitter.com/JGPwBUL2jk — Zona🌵Groyp (@ZonaGroyp5) May 27, 2025

HBO has not only promised a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books but also hinted at exploring new details and storylines that the films could not cover. The series aims to introduce the magic of Hogwarts to a new generation while respecting the legacy cherished by millions of readers and viewers.