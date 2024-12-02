NFL star Tyreek Hill is a new father — again — welcoming his first baby with his wife Keeta Vaccaro, his fourth child in only two years.

Just minutes after the birth, the Miami Dolphins player was seen shirtless in the hospital room looking down at his child with a caption that read: "Daddy holding me for the first time."

Now a father to his new daughter, Capri, the receiver got an abundance of congratulations and well wishes from fans and friends after Vaccarro posted the heartfelt photo.

This may be his first photo with baby Capri, but the NFL star is no stranger to fatherhood, as it's been reported that Hill could have as many as 10 children, according to the 'Daily Mail.' Per the media outlet, the newborn brings Hill's children count to eight babies by five different women.

Back in July, a Florida judge out of Broward County ruled the wide receiver was the father of another little girl — Trae Love Hill — born on May 2, 2023. It was during that time that his fitness influencer wife, Vaccarro, 28, was also expecting.

Fans are now calling the professional football star "The Nick Cannon of the NFL" — referring to his jaw-dropping record of children, which includes three children with his ex-fiancé, Crystal Espinal, one child with Brittany Lackner, one child with Kimberly Baker — conceived after a reported "hook up," and one with Camille Valmon.

"So he's the Nick Cannon of the NFL," one fan poked. "This is not a flex. I am truly disgusted and appalled by this behavior and debauchery," a second argued. "He's gonna be broke 5 yrs after retirement," a third added. "His salary bout to be ate up!!!" a fourth joked.

That said, the women themselves don't appear to be too bothered regarding sharing the same man and baby father. Valmon, 33, told the 'Daily Mail' that the athlete "Is a great father not only to our son but to all of his children."

On the other hand, Lackner, 30, said his financial offer in the amount of $2,500-a-month was "woefully inadequate" for someone with a $30 million salary, and is reportedly asking for an increase.

Baker is also financially unsatisfied with the 30-year-old, as she claimed she was getting $2,500 from the athlete monthly, but maintains that the real cost of care for their daughter was closer to $10,000.

"The father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child," Baker's legal filing stated, per the media outlet.