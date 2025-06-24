After nearly two years of keeping a low profile, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon made their red-carpet debut as a couple, signaling a major shift in how they choose to present their relationship in public.

The 61-year-old actor and his 32-year-old jewelry designer girlfriend were all smiles and affection at the New York City premiere of Pitt's Formula 1 film on June 16, showing a contrast to their previously guarded dynamic.

Sources close to the couple say the decision to go public was largely driven by de Ramon, who initially hesitated to appear alongside Pitt at high-profile events.

"In the beginning, she refused to join him because she didn't want to be seen as one of those girls that is in and out of an A-list celebrity's life," a source told the Daily Mail.

Other concerns were professional. De Ramon, the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, one of the brands that actually puts its jewelry on celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, reportedly had some concerns that his public association with Pitt could undermine her achievements. But those reservations disappeared.

"She now wants to join him on carpets because she loves him and part of this is supporting him in everything that he does," the insider added.

The couple was first spotted together in November 2022 and moved in together in early 2024. While they made their official public debut at the British Grand Prix in July 2024, it wasn't until the "Wolfs" premiere two months later that they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

Ines De Ramon and Brad Pitt keep hearts racing at the #F1 European Premiere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rjkFOKPqc7 — E! News (@enews) June 23, 2025

Red Carpet, Real Commitment

Their recent public displays of affection weren't just for the cameras; they were genuine. A source familiar with the relationship described it as "unbreakable," stressing that de Ramon is "not going anywhere." Pitt, too, has welcomed this new chapter with open arms.

"My life is fairly contained," he told GQ earlier this month. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am."

He also dismissed any suggestion that bringing de Ramon into the public eye was a publicity stunt for his movie. "No, dude, it's not that calculated," he said. "Life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Despite growing closer, the couple reportedly has no plans to marry.

"Brad is totally in love with Ines, but he doesn't want to go down the road of marriage and kids," a source said earlier this year, citing his difficult divorce from Angelina Jolie and estrangement from some of his children.