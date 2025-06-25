Sean "Diddy" Combs will not testify in his defense as his high-profile federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial nears its final stage.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Arun Subramanian formally asked the music mogul whether he understood the implications of not testifying. "That is my decision, Your Honor," Combs said in court.

"That is solely my decision. I mean, it's my decision with my lawyers."

Wearing a bronze sweater and white collared shirt, he stood and told the judge after he was asked, per AP News, "I'm doing great, Your Honor... You're doing an excellent job."

Combs confirmed he had "thoroughly" discussed the decision with his legal team and was of sound mind. His lawyers did not call any witnesses, opting instead to rest their case quickly after the prosecution had spent seven weeks presenting testimony from 34 witnesses.

Final Arguments Approaching as Verdict Looms

Earlier in the day, Combs' attorney Alexandra Shapiro requested an acquittal on all counts before the jury returned. She argued "no reasonable juror could find him guilty... beyond a reasonable doubt," and cited "insufficient evidence" presented by prosecutors.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, faces five charges: two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering conspiracy. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The prosecution alleges that Combs ran a criminal enterprise using employees and associates to facilitate coercive sex acts, including so-called "freak-off" performances.

Former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and several other accusers testified under pseudonyms, claiming they were forced into nonconsensual acts. Surveillance footage showing Combs allegedly assaulting Ventura was played repeatedly in court.

Legal experts say the racketeering charge hinges on whether jurors believe Combs organized or directed these acts as part of a broader operation.

"The government needs to show force, fraud or coercion was used to compel participation in commercial sex," legal analyst Areva Martin previously explained.

Tomorrow jurors have the day off in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial but prosecutors and defense attorneys will be back in the courtroom to review, finalize and agree on the instructions the jury should receive before deliberations begin as soon as Friday or Monday. pic.twitter.com/2qtBjbkyPX — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) June 24, 2025

The trial resumes on Thursday, with closing arguments expected to conclude on Friday.

The jury could commence deliberating as early as the beginning of next week.

Should the jury prove unable to arrive at a unanimous verdict, the case could result in a hung jury and the possibility of a retrial.

Combs' fate rests on whether jurors buy the prosecution's picture of a "criminal enterprise" or have enough doubt about the defense's to give him a pass.