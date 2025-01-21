Jack Schlossberg, the 32-year-old grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis, has sparked controversy with a social media post comparing his grandmother's attractiveness to that of new Second Lady Usha Vance during Trump's second inauguration on Monday.

The 'Vogue' political correspondent took to X (formerly Twitter) asking followers, "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O," prompting immediate backlash from users who found the comparison inappropriate, particularly given the family connection.

True or false:



Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

Responses ranged from bewildered ("That's your grandmother!!!!") to critical ("Are you that desperate for engagement?").

Schlossberg, known for his unfiltered social media presence, later addressed the controversy with characteristic self-deprecation.

"I'm a literal pervert," he posted. "I called my grandmother hot... have I totally lost it? Jesus... this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job."

This incident is the latest in a series of social media moments from the Kennedy heir. Earlier this month, he created confusion by falsely claiming to represent actor Justin Baldoni in a supposed legal battle against Blake Lively.

The post, which referenced John Adams' defense of British soldiers after the Boston Massacre, was widely circulated and even reported as fact by some media outlets before being revealed as another of Schlossberg's social media pranks.

Since gaining prominence through viral TikTok and Instagram content last year, Schlossberg has cultivated a unique public persona that often walks the line between provocative humor and controversy.

In July, he joined Vogue as a political correspondent covering the 2024 presidential election, adding professional media credentials to his growing public profile.

In a recent interview with 'Vogue', Schlossberg embraced his unconventional approach, describing himself as "a fun, wacky guy" and "a silly goose who's trying, just trying, to get the truth out there."