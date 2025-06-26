Brad Pitt's recent remarks about his recovery journey have reportedly reignited tensions with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with insiders claiming she views his public comments as more performative than personal.

The 61-year-old actor appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and reflected on joining Alcoholics Anonymous after his 2016 split from Jolie. "I was on my knees," Pitt admitted. "I needed to wake the f**k up ... I was trying anything and everything."

He described the experience as transformative, crediting the "incredible men" in his group with inspiring him through their "vulnerability."

But sources close to Jolie say she's far from impressed. One insider claimed the actress sees Pitt's comments as strategic rather than sincere.

"To her, it feels like PR, not personal growth," the source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "Brad's version plays well to the public, but behind the scenes, it's still a mess."

Pitt's journey through sobriety has reportedly deepened his current relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The couple, who live together in Los Angeles, recently appeared together at the premiere of Pitt's upcoming F1 film.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Pitt has been sober for over eight years and "has a life beyond his wildest dreams." They added that de Ramon supports his sobriety and finds it "incredibly sexy" that he's now his "authentic self all the time."

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are revved up and ready to slay at the 'F1' premiere in London. 😍🏁 pic.twitter.com/9KqIrjs57C — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 23, 2025

However, as Pitt promotes his new film and showcases his romance, insiders say Jolie is spending her time focusing on raising the former couple's six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The two stars have remained locked in an increased tension since Jolie filed for divorce almost eight years ago, citing Pitt's alcohol abuse and alleged violence as the main reasons.

In court filings, she accused him of being physically abusive on a private jet in 2016, claiming he shook her, choked one child, and struck another during a drunken outburst.

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," Jolie's legal statement said, describing how she was pulled into a bathroom and shoved into a wall. Pitt has never publicly addressed these allegations in detail, and legal proceedings connected to their French winery business remain ongoing.

Sobriety Praised but Skepticism Lingers

Pitt has spoken highly of his time in AA before, telling The New York Times in 2019 that he found it a "safe space where there was little judgment." He said he had misconceptions going into it, but ended up meeting "great friends" who are still in his life today.

Despite his praise for the program, some close to Jolie believe the podcast appearance was more about shaping public opinion than healing.

"She doesn't think a podcast fixes everything," the first insider added.