Brad Pitt is hoping to force Angelina Jolie to testify under oath in their ongoing French estate and winery Château Miraval case. The step ratchets up a yearslong rancorous feud that has been both deeply personal and legally complicated.

Pitt's lawyers have requested that a judge force Jolie's company, Nouvel LLC, to undergo a sworn deposition, according to new court documents obtained by The US Sun. Pitt, 61, alleges Jolie was secretly seeking to unload her multi-million-dollar stake in the estate while making him think they were negotiating a buyout firsthand.

The Oscar winner contends that Jolie's 2021 sale of her interest in Miraval to the Stoli Group breached existing contracts between the ex-couple. His filings submit that as recently as March 30, 2021, Jolie's divorce attorney was contacted by an intermediary of Stoli, who expressed interest in purchasing a share from her.

However, over the same period, Pitt adds, he and his team believed they were nearing a deal with Jolie herself. "Throughout May 2021, while Jolie was still purporting to negotiate with Pitt... Stoli and Jolie continued to negotiate in secret," his lawyers wrote.," his lawyers wrote.

Allegations of Secrecy, Breach of Contract

Pitt claims that Jolie's camp gave Stoli "detailed feeback" on precisely what it would take to outbid Pitt. As of late May 2021, he claims Jolie and the Russian-owned company had agreed upon a sale price of roughly $65 million, all without ever giving him the chance to match it.

The crux of the argument lies with Pitt's assertion that Nouvel is Jolie's "alter ego," a legal tactic aimed at holding her personally responsible for the company's actions and decisions. Pitt's side wants to hear testimony about Nouvel and Stoli's initial and continued financing of Miraval, as well as alleged violations of transfer restrictions in the estate's ownership agreements.

Jolie's company has resisted, describing the deposition request as "overbroad, unduly burdensome, and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence."

The couple purchased the Miraval estate with its 35-room château and its wide swath of vineyards in the south of France in 2011 for something like $60 million. Pitt has maintained he was responsible for the growth and success of the winery.

Jolie left the company in 2021. An announcement at the time stated that Pitt had misled his former business partner about the use of company money for personal projects.

A share of the disputed transfer has been sold for one euro by Pitt to Jolie, which was made by Pitt and sold to Jolie, has been put on hold by a judge in Luxembourg, where they are both wrangling over the legality of that sale. Pitt contends that Jolie never actually paid the token amount, a determination he says makes the transfer null and void.

Divorce Fallout Still Lingering

The new legal move comes as Pitt is still dealing with the aftermath of his divorce from Jolie, which was finalized in December 2024. While that chapter is closed, its aftermath lingers, particularly in his strained relationship with their six children.

An insider explained to Us Weekly that "the divorce is something that had been controlling his life for so many years," adding that Pitt "knows he made mistakes" and regrets the rift with his children.

While Pitt is eager to make amends, friends of Jolie say a reconciliation is off the table. She has not yet responded to his most recent court filings.