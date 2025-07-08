Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen together on Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht off the Italian coast this weekend, marking their first public appearance since confirming their breakup just days earlier.

The former couple was photographed aboard the Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht, Koru, along Italy's scenic Amalfi Coast on Sunday, July 6. They were joined by their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, as well as newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, who are currently on their honeymoon following their lavish Venice wedding.

Perry, 40, was seen wearing a black bikini while spending time on the yacht, while Bloom, 48, appeared shirtless during the outing. The pair seemed comfortable and relaxed as they focused on their daughter, with Bloom photographed smiling while playfully lifting Daisy into the air and kissing her cheek. The family was also spotted walking together on shore, where they enjoyed ice cream and shopping before returning to the yacht, per The Daily Mail, which first released images of the trio.

The yacht reunion came just three days after representatives for both Perry and Bloom officially confirmed their split on July 3.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect," the joint statement read.

Despite appearing on the honeymoon yacht, Perry had been notably absent from Bezos and Sánchez's wedding celebration in Venice late last month, as she was touring in Australia for her Lifetimes Tour. Bloom attended the star-studded ceremony solo, where he was seen among guests including Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The wedding took place on June 27 at San Giorgio Maggiore island near Venice.

The couple's relationship had been the subject of breakup speculation for weeks before the official announcement. Sources close to the pair indicated that their split was "a long time coming" and that they had been "living apart" while Perry was on tour.

Perry and Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and began dating shortly after. They briefly split in 2017 before reconciling and getting engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. The couple welcomed Daisy Dove in August 2020 but never set a wedding date despite their six-year engagement.