Just weeks after their quiet breakup became public, Katy Perry is said to be frustrated by Orlando Bloom's headline-grabbing behavior, from dancing aboard a billionaire's yacht to mingling with models on water taxis.

Sources close to the singer say Perry had hoped Bloom would handle their split with more restraint. "Katy knows that he's free to do whatever the hell he wants to do, she hoped he'd do it a little more discreetly and thoughtfully," an insider told the Daily Mail. "It's hurtful and annoying."

While Perry continued her "Lifetimes "Tour in Australia, visibly emotional at times, Bloom embraced single life in Italy. He attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant wedding celebration in Venice, then partied aboard the Ritz-Carlton's 794-foot yacht Luminara alongside stars like Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

Bloom's Solo Tour Raises Eyebrows

Adding to Perry's discomfort were photos of Bloom chatting up Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, during a water taxi ride after the Bezos bash. Though no wrongdoing was suggested, the optics didn't sit well with Perry's camp.

"If he's going to behave like an acting-up adolescent, that's on him," the source said. "She's going to continue to work and take care of Daisy."

Though Bloom hasn't spoken publicly about the breakup, he has posted cryptic quotes to his Instagram Story, referencing "loneliness," "darkness," and "new beginnings." One read, "Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness."

Another, attributed to Buddha, said, "What we do today is what matters most."

But Perry's insider brushed those off as curated posturing.

"All the quotes in the world from famous philosophers and religious leaders can't change the fact that he's out there doing what he's doing," the source said, suggesting he was managing his image more than his emotions.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split through their reps:



“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be —… pic.twitter.com/T7nUKbqAnx — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 4, 2025

Focus Shifts to Co-Parenting

After weeks of speculation, reps for both Perry and Bloom confirmed their split, revealing the couple had been "shifting their relationship... to focus on co-parenting." A joint statement emphasized that Daisy remains their top priority.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family," the reps said, adding the pair remains committed to "raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

One insider said the breakup had been "a long time coming" and that tension had been building for months.

Despite her disappointment, Perry's source said she's trying to take the high road, "She wishes him all the best. She just wants to move forward."