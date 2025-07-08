LeAnn Rimes is opening up about the emotional toll of her very public affair with now-husband Eddie Cibrian, saying she felt like a "target" in the aftermath.

The country singer, now 42, spoke candidly in a new interview with Flow Space about the fallout from her relationship with Cibrian, which began in 2008 while they were both married to other people.

When LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first crossed paths, they were both in other relationships—Rimes was with actor Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, People said.

Looking back, LeAnn Rimes admitted she became aware early on that her actions had affected many women.

"Like, I've been on both sides of that coin — I've been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling. But so many women don't know what to do with that anger... I was a target that was just easily projected upon."

The couple's romance sparked headlines and public criticism when the news broke in 2009. Rimes and Cibrian finalized their respective divorces later that year and married in 2011.

LeAnn Rimes Reflects on Healing After Years of Public Judgment

LeAnn Rimes admitted that while she faced a lot of public judgment, she's learned not to take it to heart.

She shared that she understands her role in what happened and has worked on making things right over time. "But you know, the world's pain is not mine to carry."

Rimes explained that the hardest part was feeling like she had to take on other people's anger. But with time, she has found peace and healing. "Once I realized that, things got a lot easier," she shared.

Through the years, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have worked to build a blended family. He has two sons, Mason and Jake, from his previous marriage to Brandi Glanville, PageSix said.

The former rivals have moved past the drama, even celebrating Christmas together in 2024. Rimes shared a holiday photo on social media, calling it a "magical day" and showing her appreciation for the family's unity.

Rimes has previously admitted the affair was "one of the most selfish things" she could have done, but said she does not regret the relationship's outcome. "I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome,"she told People in 2010.