Orlando Bloom is opening up about the dangerous side effects he faced while preparing for his new boxing drama "The Cut."

The actor revealed that he lost 52 pounds for the role, but the process left him mentally and physically drained.

Bloom, 48, told This Morning that his strict diet left him "exhausted" and struggling to function. "I was just exhausted," he said.

"Mentally, physically, I was hangry. I was a horrible person to be around." He admitted that the extreme weight loss even led to "paranoia" and "intrusive thoughts."

To achieve the transformation, Bloom worked with a professional nutritionist who had previously trained other Hollywood stars, PageSix said.

He explained that his meals were gradually reduced from three a day to just one. For the last three weeks before filming, he survived only on tuna and cucumber.

"Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one. I was like, 'No! Don't take that one,'" Bloom recalled.

Bloom Says Extreme Diet Left Him Exhausted on Set

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said the grueling routine was monitored with regular blood tests, but the toll on his health was still severe.

"We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves," he said, noting that athletes may cut weight to compete, but actors sometimes take things to an extreme to fit a role.

On set, Bloom often had to lie down between takes to conserve energy.

According to ENews, he admitted that the process made him appear bulkier on screen, but behind the scenes, he was constantly battling fatigue. "I wouldn't recommend doing it at home," he warned viewers.

"The Cut," directed by Sean Ellis, tells the story of a retired fighter desperate to return to the ring, even at great personal risk.

Bloom said the film reflects how far people will push themselves for a second chance, making his experience both painful and relatable.

The transformation also worried his former fiancée, Katy Perry. Bloom previously told People that the singer was "freaked out" by his appearance during filming. "She was really moved. She knew what it took," he shared.