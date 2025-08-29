A woman from Southern California says she was scammed out of more than $80,000 after being tricked by fake AI videos that copied the voice and face of "General Hospital" star Steve Burton.

KTLA reports that Abigail Ruvalcaba thought she was really chatting with 55-year-old Steve Burton through online messages and videos.

Almost a year ago, she believed she had started a romantic relationship with the soap star.

The clips she received sounded and looked real, but they were deepfakes created by a scammer.

"I thought I was in love. I thought we were going to have a good life together," Abigail told reporters.

According to US Magazine, the AI-generated videos included messages like, "I love you so much darling. I hope this puts a smile on your heart. Nothing will ever make me hurt you or lie to you, my queen."

For Abigail, the videos looked and sounded completely real.

She admitted she did not know much about artificial intelligence and believed the man on her screen was real.

AI Crime on the rise...



AI-generated videos of "General Hospital" actor Steve Burton asking for money scammed a woman out of more than $81,000 which resulted in the loss of her home. https://t.co/JLRD9WPLo4 pic.twitter.com/MYslVQfiTu — SynCronus (@syncronus) August 29, 2025

Vivian Saves Mom From Sending $70K More to Steve Burton Impersonator

It was her daughter, Vivian, who discovered the scam about four months later. She said her mother, who has bipolar disorder, had already sent money through Zelle, Bitcoin, checks, and cash. In total, more than $81,000 was gone.

At one point, Abigail was persuaded to sell her condo for $350,000 and nearly sent another $70,000 to the scammer before Vivian stepped in, ENews said.

Vivian said her mother truly believed she was speaking with Steve Burton and never suspected a scammer was behind the messages.

She added that if she hadn't stepped in, her mom likely would have kept sending money.

Vivian later started a GoFundMe to help her mother recover, saying the loss has left the family in debt and facing bankruptcy. Police in Los Angeles are investigating the case.

Burton, who is best known for playing Jason Morgan on "General Hospital," has spoken out about similar scams.

He said he regularly meets fans who believe they have been in private online relationships with him.

"That I know of who have lost money, it's in the hundreds," Burton told KABC. "I don't need your money. I would never ask for money. It's so sad. You see the devastation."