Timothée Chalamet may be teaming up with Kim Kardashian's billion-dollar shapewear brand, Skims, in a deal that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pushing for the brand to sign the actor for multiple years.

The 29-year-old "Dune" actor is reportedly in talks over a $1.2 million deal to serve as a global brand ambassador for Skims, according to a source who claimed to The US Sun.

Chalamet has reportedly been speaking with Kardashian about the brand's direction and long-term strategy, with Jenner playing a key role in encouraging the collaboration.

"Kylie is also fully encouraging him to accept the offer, as she believes the partnership between Timothée and Skims is a match made in heaven," the insider told the outlet.

The partnership would place Chalamet at the center of Kardashian's soon-to-be-launched drop, which is slated for release later this summer.

Kardashian is believed to be eager to capitalize on Chalamet's burgeoning stardom in the US and Europe. Chalamet is a dual citizen with French-American roots, and his increased popularity outside the US represents a strategic move toward a more international fan base.

"Kim loves Timothée," the source said. "She thinks he has great style, and his popularity will only increase."

The "A Complete Unknown" actor assumed Kardashian was joking when she made the suggestion earlier this year. However, sources say she's serious and even considers him a "fashion icon in the making."

"Timothée loves Skims and the pieces Kim creates, so he is definitely interested. He has been talking with Kim a lot lately, wanting to know everything about the brand, its plans, and its future," the source added.

Having been approached by other fashion houses in recent months, Chalamet is said to have become close to the mom of four since dating Jenner.

He is said to be impressed with Kardashian's entrepreneurial success, despite rumors of friction between their families, particularly with Chalamet's sister, Pauline.

"[Chalamet] loves the Kardashian family and believes Kim is one of the best entrepreneurs and businesswomen in the world," the insider said.

PARENTS 🤍 pic.twitter.com/fbQACFfsIM — best of kylie & timothee (@archivekymothee) May 30, 2025

Power Couple in the Making

Jenner is said to be helping Chalamet navigate the perception of him and his career, pushing him to seek out high-profile brand partnerships.

"Kylie keeps telling him they need to become a power couple," the source said. "She helps him see things differently, work on his image, and secure more deals."

Kardashian is said to have given Chalamet a few weeks to make a decision.