Their relationship may be busy this summer, but Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are keeping it strong. The couple were spotted walking hand in hand and beaming as they took a stroll on Shellona Beach in Saint-Tropez over the weekend.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Chalamet are "still very happy" and are used to balancing their time apart.

"They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague," the source said, referencing Chalamet's upcoming role in "Dune: Messiah."

The getaway followed Jenner's solo appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice last month. Though Chalamet wasn't in attendance, he met up with Jenner soon after for the French Riviera escape.

OH HELLO PARENTSSS pic.twitter.com/Rimy5r1Vt3 — best of kylie & timothee (@archivekymothee) July 6, 2025

The couple appeared carefree as they held hands while surrounded by friends and security.

"They hadn't seen each other since before the wedding, so Kylie was really excited when he arrived in France," the insider added.

According to PEOPLE, Chalamet is about to begin a demanding filming schedule. The actor will reunite with Zendaya, Florence Pugh and others as production on "Dune: Messiah" takes him across several international locations.

"He knows the next few months will be exhausting, so he's taking a moment to just relax and reset," the source said. Jenner reportedly plans to fly out and visit him "when she can."

timothée chalamet & kylie jenner in st tropez, they're so perfect for each other, i'm SO ready to have lots more pictures of them pic.twitter.com/JrCYnvVu2I — alison (@JJKOBITO) July 7, 2025

Social Media Shift After Two Years Together

After keeping their relationship relatively quiet for two years, Jenner recently followed Chalamet on Instagram. The cosmetics mogul follows just 119 accounts in total, and @tchalamet is now among them. Chalamet, for his part, still doesn't follow anyone on the platform.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 following Jenner's split from Travis Scott. They went public five months later during Beyoncé's "Renaissance" World Tour, and Jenner has since accompanied Chalamet to several awards shows, including the Golden Globes and Oscars.

In May, the two made their official red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome. Chalamet received the David for Cinematic Excellence, while Jenner supported him in a curve-hugging black Schiaparelli gown.

Despite the distance, a source told Us Weekly that Jenner appreciates Chalamet's drive and prefers being in a more low-key role. "She loves that he's in the spotlight more than her. It's been a breath of fresh air."