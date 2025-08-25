"Bar Rescue" bartender Rob Floyd has opened up about his daughter's decade-long battle with a rare and incurable brain disorder, calling the experience heartbreaking and inspiring.

Floyd, 57, told People that his daughter Indigo was diagnosed with stage four Moyamoya when she was only three years old.

The extremely rare blood vessel disease constricts blood supply to the brain and can result in strokes.

"It didn't make any sense," Floyd explained to the magazine, remembering the day of her first stroke in 2017. "It was the last thing we expected."

Indigo was brought directly into the UCLA Medical Center's pediatric intensive care unit, where she would eventually have her first brain surgery. Complications quickly developed, Floyd claimed.

His wife, Megan, remembered it well. "She went from being this beautiful 3-year-old with no medical trauma to all of a sudden being a little potato," she said.

"But she was still cognitively present, which was really tough. Honestly, I just sat and cried through a lot of it."

Floyd added that the family was always in fear when Indigo was in the hospital. "We'd get one, two hours' sleep,' her father said, 'but you'd be scared to death in case you weren't present [if something happened]," he said.

Indigo has had three brain surgeries and several hospitalizations throughout her life. To assist in keeping up with her health, she recently acquired a trained rescue dog named Hercules, which can sense seizures or strokes prior to them occurring.

In addition to movie nights with her family and sisters, she also enjoys family vacations.

Megan observed her daughter's strength. "We were there every single month for at least a week, for almost a year and a half. But Indigo's a fighter of the highest order. Giving up has never even entered her mind," she declared.

Floyd, who has two older children from a previous relationship, publicly complimented his daughter on Instagram after thanking People for the story about her.

"So grateful to @people.magazines@people & @gilliantelling for telling the heroic story of my daughters bravery facing this horrible disease #moyamoya. So proud of my wife Megan and the family giving incredible love and support,," he posted.

Aside from his family life, Floyd has also established a thriving career as a global mixologist at Princess Cruises and a regular at "Bar Rescue" since 2016.

Nevertheless, he declared his daughter's bravery to be his biggest inspiration.