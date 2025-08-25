Hilarie Burton Morgan gave fans a lighthearted glimpse into her marriage with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showing that even after years together, they still keep things fun.

The "One Tree Hill alum," 43, posted a cheeky selfie on Instagram on Thursday, August 21, writing, "Sexting with @jeffreydeanmorgan."

In the picture, Burton wore safety goggles and a mask while covered in sawdust, clearly in the middle of a home renovation project.

According to US Magazine, she added playful hashtags to the post, including "Do Work," "Fight Fascism," and "Stay Hot."

Burton and Morgan, now 59, began their relationship in 2009 and later married a decade later. The couple are parents to two children, Gus, 15, and George, 7.

While they balance busy acting careers, the couple also run Mischief Farms in upstate New York, where they've built a close-knit family life away from Hollywood.

Hilarie Burton Morgan and her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, apparently keep their marriage spicy. https://t.co/yDiQM0EWqw — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 24, 2025

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Laughs Off TikTok Theory About His Private Life

The playful Instagram moment came just one day after Morgan responded to a viral TikTok video that made a bold claim about his private life.

Content creator @jonshefsky speculated about celebrities' habits based on the condition of their hands, joking that Morgan "masturbates 20 times a week."

Instead of ignoring the unusual theory, Morgan leaned into the joke. "My wife sent this to me ... DYING," the "Walking Dead" star wrote in the comments, explaining that Burton was laughing so hard she couldn't type properly when she forwarded it to him, Yahoo said.

The actor then addressed the claim directly with humor. "I can't confirm nor deny [but] 20 A WEEK?!?! That's a heavy workload for anyone ... much less an old fart who's married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer," he wrote. "TWENTY?! Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh, even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!"

The couple's playful public banter highlights the dynamic that has kept them strong for more than a decade.

In past interviews, Burton has credited their move to the farm as a turning point for their family.

"You put your energy into your priorities right," she said in 2020. "For us, home is the inner circle."