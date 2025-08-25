Christopher Schwarzenegger turned heads this weekend as he proudly showed off his slimmer figure while enjoying a sunny boat outing with his family.

The 27-year-old, the youngest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, appeared nearly unrecognizable in new photos shared by his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram.

Wearing a fitted white shirt and pink shorts, Christopher looked healthier and more confident than ever.

The family outing included Katherine's husband Chris Pratt, their children Lyla, Eloise, and baby Ford, as well as Pratt's son Jack from his previous marriage. Even Maria Shriver joined in on the boat day, making it a true family affair, ENews said.

The fresh glimpse at Christopher's transformation comes just months after he publicly discussed his health journey.

At the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in May, he revealed that his decision to lose weight started back in 2019 during a trip to Australia.

He admitted that his weight at the time kept him from joining friends in activities like skydiving, a moment that made him realize how much his size was holding him back.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher looks unrecognizable on family vacation after dramatic weight loss https://t.co/3Ho04Oeq8l pic.twitter.com/Pgif6np9mf — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2025

Christopher Schwarzenegger Reveals Key to 30-Pound Weight Loss

"It was a big process," Christopher explained at the event. "I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

That wake-up call pushed him to commit to a healthier lifestyle, though he admitted it wasn't easy.

Christopher said his weight loss journey has been a long process filled with trial and error.

He recalled trying meal delivery programs in high school and often feeling different from his classmates because of the special lunches he brought to school.

According to DailyMail, even now, despite shedding 30 pounds, he noted, "I don't feel like I'm an after yet."

One key change that helped him slim down was giving up bread during Lent. "I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity. I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it,'" he shared.

Sticking to that commitment helped him drop 30 pounds in just a couple of months.

His transformation has earned praise from his family. In the past, his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger applauded his workout dedication, while Arnold himself expressed pride in Christopher's commitment to boxing, cycling, and weightlifting.