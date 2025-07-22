Jason Sudeikis has officially reunited with his beloved "Ted Lasso" castmates as production begins on the highly anticipated fourth season of Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning comedy series.

Apple TV+ announced Monday that principal photography has already begun in Kansas City, Missouri, marking a significant homecoming for Sudeikis, who will return to his hometown to film the opening scenes of the new season.

The streaming service released the first official image from season four, showing Sudeikis alongside returning stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift gathered around a booth in a sun-drenched diner, all sharing warm smiles that embody the show's signature optimism. The photo captures the AFC Richmond family in what appears to be a Kansas City barbecue restaurant, setting up what many expect will be a reunion storyline between Ted and his former colleagues.

Production will split filming between Kansas City and London, with additional scenes planned for the British capital, where much of the series traditionally took place. The Kansas City filming represents a departure from previous seasons and aligns with the show's narrative direction, as season three concluded with Ted returning to his home state to be closer to his son.

Season four will follow Ted as he faces his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team after returning to Richmond. This new direction was first teased by Sudeikis during his appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in March, where he confirmed he was writing season four and revealed Ted would be coaching a women's team.

The returning cast includes fan favorites Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift, who will reprise their roles as Roy Kent, Coach Beard, and Leslie Higgins, respectively. The new season will also welcome several new faces, including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely, who will take over the role of Ted's son Henry from the previous actor, Gus Turner.

The production announcement comes over two years after season three's finale, which many believed marked the end of the series. Warner Bros. Television had picked up contract options on key cast members in August 2024, signaling potential for continuation, but Sudeikis' involvement remained uncertain until his March confirmation. The actor had previously described season three as the conclusion of the story they wanted to tell, but acknowledged that more stories kept unfolding in their minds.

Jack Burditt has joined the creative team as executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+, bringing experience from "Modern Family" and "30 Rock" to the production. Sudeikis returns not only as the star but also as executive producer alongside original collaborators Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Jane Becker.

While no release date has been announced for season four, the production timeline suggests episodes could arrive in mid-2026 based on previous seasons' schedules. The Kansas City filming is expected to continue through July before the production moves to London for additional scenes.