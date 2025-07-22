Fox announced Monday that actress Odeya Rush has joined the cast of the upcoming drama series, "Memory of a Killer," as a series regular.

The 28-year-old Israeli-American actress will star alongside Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli, and Richard Harmon in the midseason thriller, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

Rush will portray Maria, who is the daughter of Angelo Ledda, the character played by Dempsey. The official character description notes that Maria has "married young and pregnant" and appears to have chosen a quiet life. However, something stirs within her - a yearning for adventure that suggests she might be "a chip off the old hitman block."

As Angelo's mind begins to deteriorate due to his early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis, Maria becomes his primary caregiver, staying by his side to support him. The character description warns that as she grows closer to her father, Maria will discover that proximity to Angelo is "a dangerous place to be."

"Memory of a Killer" is inspired by the award-winning 2003 Belgian thriller "De Zaak Alzheimer" (La Memoire Du Tueur). The story follows Angelo Ledda, a professional hitman who leads a dangerous double life while concealing a deadly personal secret - he has developed early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The show explores the challenges he faces as his condition threatens to expose his carefully compartmentalized existence as both a fearsome New York City hitman and an unsuspecting photocopier salesman and father in upstate Cooperstown.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Emmy winner Michael Imperioli, known for "The Sopranos" and "The White Lotus," who plays Dutch, an accomplished Italian chef who owns a Bronx restaurant that serves as a front for criminal activities.

Dutch is Angelo's oldest friend and employer, providing him with assassination targets, though his trustworthiness remains questionable. Richard Harmon, recognizable from "The 100" and the "Final Destination" franchise, portrays Joe, a rising hitman who works with Angelo and Dutch and becomes uniquely positioned to witness Angelo's mental decline.

Rush brings significant experience to the role, with notable performances in critically acclaimed projects such as Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird," for which she shared a SAG Award nomination for outstanding cast.

Her filmography includes leading roles in "The Giver" alongside Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges, "Goosebumps" opposite Jack Black, and "Dumplin'" with Jennifer Aniston. Born in Haifa, Israel, Rush immigrated to the United States at age nine and has since established herself as a versatile actress across both independent and mainstream projects.

"Memory of a Killer" is scheduled to premiere during the midseason of the 2025-2026 television season. The series represents a significant return to network television for Dempsey, who gained fame through his long-running role on "Grey's Anatomy." Rush is represented by Verve, MGMT Entertainment, and Goodman Genow Shenkman.