Fans are calling Jerry O'Connell's new look a "jump scare" after the actor endured years of criticism surrounding his brows.

After users across social media have repeatedly teased, trolled, and chimed in on tips and tricks regarding how the 'Donor Party' star's eyebrows look, he finally took matters into his own hands — and the results will shock you.

The ordeal seems to have begun after a user on social media — whose identity was blanked out — poked at his photos, which appeared to be the last straw for the actor.

Read more: Rihanna Shares Adorable Family Photo With Riot and RZA In Matching Pajamas

"SICK OF THIS," O'Connell, 50, wrote in his repost before adding his shocking reply. "SWIPE to see @rebeccaromijn finally deal with this. You like?"

The post begins with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, analyzing his brows to address what fans have deemed problematic, eventually leading to the after photo, which left fans dumbfounded.

The actor flaunted a closeup selfie wearing a cheeky smile and revealing brows that have been shaved and shaped — dare we say to almost nothing — causing fans to erupt in the comment section.

"Christ on a bike!!!!" one fan exclaimed in the thread. "That last one is a jump scare," a second penned. "Lookin' good Carrot Top!" a third fan poked. "That's gonna be a no from me, dawg," a fourth wrote, coining "American Idol" host Randy Jackson's famous line.

It's unclear how he would have handled the sticky situation without his wife, Romijn, whom he met at a Maxim Hot 100 pool party in Sin City back in 2004. The two officially tied the knot years later in 2007.

Just one year later, the couple — who's been going strong ever since — welcomed their twin daughters in 2008, Charlie and Dolly.

O'Connell is currently co-hosting the CBS daytime talk show, "The Talk," featuring a panel of entertainers discussing current events, pop culture, and more. Known for his role as Vern Tessio in the hit film 'Stand By Me' (1986), the actor has hosted the show since 2021. He also hosts the daytime game show 'Pictionary.'