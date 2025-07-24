Josh Peck has apologized to Oprah Winfrey for a famous 2006 episode of Drake & Josh. He admitted the scene was filmed without her permission.

While speaking on the Syd & Olivia Talk Sht* podcast, Peck shared that the episode "Josh Runs Into Oprah" never got clearance from the media mogul.

"I know we don't have her permission. 100% we don't," he said, remembering how a stunt double was used for the scene where his character accidentally hits an Oprah look-alike with a car.

"She was a stunt lady... I was like, 'Oprah is going to come after you. She's powerful,'" Peck joked.

The actor, now 37, expressed disbelief that the scene ever aired. "To this day, I'm amazed it made it past the script stage," he said.

He described the plot—where his character receives a restraining order from his idol—as "insane."

Even though he was not involved in the decision-making process, Peck offered a sincere apology. "I'm so sorry I brutalized you with my vehicle, with my Honda Accord, or whatever it was."

This revelation comes as Nickelodeon faces more scrutiny following the Quiet on Set docuseries.

That series explored the abuse that happened behind the scenes of 1990s and 2000s children's TV. Peck has previously supported victims and called for real change.

Although Oprah has not publicly responded to the scene, her silence might suggest a sense of humor—or restraint. As Peck noted, "It was a wild concept, even for early 2000s sitcom standards. But that's what made it stick."