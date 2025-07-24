Madame Tussauds unveiled 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, inspired by the singer's record-breaking Eras Tour, marking the most ambitious project in the museum's 250-year history.

The museum collaborated closely with renowned fashion houses to recreate Swift's most memorable tour looks. Danielle Cullen, senior figure stylist at Madame Tussauds, said they worked closely with fashion houses like Roberto Cavalli, Vivienne Westwood, Versace, Christian Louboutin, Alberta Ferretti, and Etro to recreate some of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour's most iconic looks.

A team of more than 40 skilled artists worked for 14 months to complete the ambitious project. Each figure represents a different era from Swift's musical catalog, wearing the exact costumes she wore during the tour that spanned 149 shows across five continents and generated over $2 billion in revenue.

The London figure showcases Swift's Lover era, wearing a replica orange Versace leotard embellished with pink and purple detailing that she wore during her June 2024 Wembley Stadium performances. The outfit is completed with matching crystallized ombre Christian Louboutin boots, donated by the fashion house.

In Las Vegas, the Fearless era takes center stage with a gold-fringed Roberto Cavalli mini-dress specially recreated by the designer, accompanied by crystallized Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and a matching gold-to-black glittered microphone. The Hollywood location features a Speak Now-inspired figure wearing a lilac Nicole + Felicia embellished ballgown with an ombre tiered tulle skirt.

Other notable recreations include the Reputation era figure in Orlando, dressed in the iconic black sequined Roberto Cavalli catsuit with red snake embellishment detail, and the Nashville figure representing the Evermore era in Etro's floor-length mustard-colored dress.

The figures will be permanently displayed in Amsterdam, Berlin, Blackpool, Budapest, Hollywood, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, London, Nashville, New York, Orlando, and Sydney. A thirteenth touring figure will begin its global journey with a residency at Madame Tussauds Shanghai.

Laura Sheard, Global Brand Director at Madame Tussauds, emphasized the cultural significance of the project: "Taylor Swift is a generational icon and a cultural powerhouse. Taylor Swift's influence spans music, fashion, film, activism, and even the economy. The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalise with 13 figures – Taylor's lucky number – across four continents."

The launch represents the largest multi-figure unveiling since Madame Tussauds created seven Harry Styles figures in 2023 and eight Lady Gaga figures in 2011. The museum even partnered with Rebel Stage Gear UK, the same company that created Swift's original tour microphones, to ensure authenticity in every detail.