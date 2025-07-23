Black Bear Pictures released the first official image of Sydney Sweeney as legendary boxer Christy Martin for the upcoming biopic "Christy," revealing a dramatic transformation that has left fans stunned.

The image shows Sweeney in the boxing ring with short, dark, curly hair, red gloves, a white tank top, long shorts with tassels, and a mouthguard, appearing unrecognizable from her typical blonde-haired and glamorous appearance.

Sweeney underwent an intensive physical transformation for the role, gaining over 30 pounds through a demanding three-and-a-half-month training regimen. The "Euphoria" star revealed that her preparation for the biopic included weight training in the morning, kickboxing at midday, and then weight training again at night.

"My body was completely different. I didn't fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, 'Oh my God.' But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong," Sweeney said.

The biopic, directed by David Michôd and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes, chronicles the life of Martin, who rose to fame in the 1990s as America's most successful female boxer. Known as "The Coal Miner's Daughter," she became the first woman signed by legendary promoter Don King and was the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated in April 1996.

Our first look at Sydney Sweeney as professional boxer Christy Martin in #Christy.



Martin's story goes far beyond her boxing achievements, as the film will also explore the harrowing 2010 incident when her husband and manager, James Martin, attempted to murder her. Prosecutors said James shot and stabbed his wife after she told him she was leaving him for another woman. He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The upcoming film's cast includes Ben Foster as James Martin, alongside Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, and Chad L. Coleman. Director Michôd praised Sweeney's commitment to the role, saying that "Sydney trained her butt off to play the part. The beauty of Sydney is that she turned up to work every day with her tail wagging, ready to go. No matter how tough it was, she was like a ray of sunshine."

Principal photography for the movie started in September 2024 and was finished in November 2024. The film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025.

Sweeney, who previously had a background in combat sports from ages 12 to 19, expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the ring.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12 to 19 years old. I've been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy's story isn't a light one, it's physically and emotionally demanding, there's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself," the actress said.