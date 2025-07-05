Bianca Censori's increasingly provocative public appearances aren't just the work of Kanye West, according to insiders. While some have labeled the Australian model a pawn of her controversial husband, sources close to the couple insist she's fully in control and fully committed to the spectacle.

"She has no discernible talent, so she knows this is one of the only ways to try and stay relevant in the news," a source told Radar Online. "She's fully into the public nude stunts."

Censori, 30, recently appeared in public wearing a bikini made entirely of candy – a move that sparked fresh debate over whether she's being manipulated by West or actively chasing attention. But insiders say the model is less a victim than a strategist trying to replicate the trajectory of West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"She's desperate to carve out her own identity and fortune like Kim did," one source explained, adding that Censori was initially "duped" by West's promises of fame and fashion success. "Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it's mostly been words without action. He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features."

Despite public speculation about West pulling the strings, the insider emphasized that "it's all her own doing." Censori has leaned into the shock factor with each appearance, whether it's barely-there outfits, sheer mesh dresses, or Kardashian-style wigs.

"She knows exactly what she's doing," the source said.

BIANCA CENSORI: NOT KANYE'S PUPPET?



Contrary to the swirling rumors, Censori is far from being manipulated by Kanye West into wearing revealing attire.



With a solid background as an architect from the University of Melbourne, insiders assert she's not just a passive… pic.twitter.com/hd0Owyi9Jw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 30, 2024

Kardashian Reportedly 'Sick to Death' of It All

The comparison to Kardashian hasn't gone unnoticed by the reality star, who is reportedly growing increasingly irritated by Censori's behavior.

"She's sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her and doing it badly at that!" an insider told Radar. "For the longest time Kim felt sorry for Bianca because she figured it was Kanye putting her up to these stupid fashion stunts. But the longer it's gone on, the more it's aggravating her."

According to the source, Kardashian has shifted from sympathy to suspicion, especially with Censori now around her children. "Kim's changed her mind. She's come to the conclusion that Bianca's a lot more calculated and conniving than anyone first thought."

Tensions between Censori and West were also on display at the 2024 Grammy Awards, when West allegedly told her to remove her fur coat on the red carpet to show off a sheer outfit underneath. He later declared her "the most Googled person on Earth."

A Strategy Gone Sour?

As West continues to draw backlash – including losing his agency, facing bans, and sharing inflammatory posts – Censori may be reassessing her choices.

"She genuinely believed Kanye was a genius who could deliver big results," the insider said. "She still believes that to some extent, but now she needs real proof instead of empty promises. Bianca knows Kanye is now totally toxic, for her and any brand she can hope to have left."