Matthew McConaughey's culinary talents are well-documented, and his creative recipes continue to captivate fans.

Known for his playful experiments in the kitchen alongside his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, the actor has a knack for turning simple dishes into something extraordinary.

Recently, McConaughey unveiled his go-to tuna salad recipe during an appearance on the '2 Bears, 1 Cave' podcast with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, where he confidently declared himself the "tuna fish salad master maker."

"It starts with the base," McConaughey explained. "You get your good tuna. Next, you want to watch how much lemon and vinegar you add. Add the mayo mixed with some wasabi and then all the rest of the stuff: chopped red onions, dill pickle gherkins — I'll finely chop the dill pickle gherkins — and crispy jalapeño chips to give it a little bit of a crunch."

He didn't stop there, noting that he also includes chopped apples, a touch of agave syrup for sweetness, corn, and frozen peas.

The unconventional mix of ingredients has intrigued food enthusiasts and sparked debates online. Inspired by McConaughey's enthusiasm, 'Allrecipes' chef Nicole McLaughlin recreated the dish, writing out the recipe as she saw fit since McConaughey didn't provide exact measurements. As McLaughlin prepared the salad, she caught an extra tip McConaughey murmured during the podcast: adding a dash of Italian dressing.

After tasting the final product, McLaughlin declared it "delicious."

"It was so good," McLaughlin shared. "The wasabi really does make it. It has some [of the] usual suspects [in a tuna salad] that I knew I loved — like pickles, red onion, and mayo. Some of the surprising ingredients were my favorite because they added a variety of textures, like peas, fresh corn, and apple. I've been too boring in my tuna salad game... Until now."

Thanks to McLaughlin, McConaughey's unique tuna salad recipe is now available for everyone to try. The blend of creamy mayo, spicy wasabi, crunchy jalapeño chips, and sweet apple pieces delivers a combination of textures and flavors that takes tuna salad to an entirely new level. Whether you stick to McConaughey's recipe or adapt it to suit your tastes, it's clear this dish is anything but ordinary.

Social media users also had a field day trying the recipe.

@katchaomeow Have you tried this yet? This is so unexpectedly good with such interesting ingredients - make this now! 10 out of 10! ✨ Ingredients: *2 cans of tuna in water, drained *1 cup mayonnaise *2 tbsp apple cider vinegar *1 tsp wasabi *1 tbsp Italian dressing *1/2 red onion, diced *1 dill pickle, diced *1/4 cup pickled jalapeño slices *1/2 apple, diced *2 tbsp agave nectar *1/2 cup canned corn, drained *1/2 cup frozen peas, defrosted Instructions: *In a bowl, add mayo, wasabi, Italian dressing, vinegar, agave and mix. *In a large bowl, add tuna, mixed dressing, onion, pickle, jalapeño, apple, corn, and peas. Mix thoroughly. *In an airtight container, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 to 4 days. #matthewmcconaughey #tunasalad #viralfood ♬ original sound - Kat Chao

One user even made a tuna salad sandwich out of the recipe.

"There's some really nice flavors working together in there," Tiktoker @cibsandibus said, who admitted that although there's a "lot of ingredients in here, but they all work together very well."