A former senior aide to Queen Elizabeth II says Prince Harry's public image does not fully reflect the man she worked with inside the palace, offering both praise and blunt criticism in a new television documentary.

Ailsa Anderson, who served as the Queen's press secretary, spoke in "Prince Harry: My Terrible Year," a Channel 5 program airing August 9. The special looks at a turbulent year marked by the Duke of Sussex's strained family ties, his controversial BBC interview, and fallout from his resignation from the African charity Sentebale.

Anderson said her own dealings with Harry were positive, describing him as "warm," "engaging," and "kind." But she warned that his recent media moves, including his decision to discuss private family matters and King Charles' health, were risky. "If you can't trust your family, who can you trust?" she said.

Criticism OF Media Strategy

The former aide called Harry's high-profile BBC interview "too impulsive," blaming poor advice from his current team. She contrasted that with the "fantastic team of advisors and diplomats" he once had at his side in the Royal Household.

When asked about the possibility of reconciliation with his father, Anderson urged Harry to "stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece. Start writing your own script." She added, "I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is."

The documentary comes as Harry faces renewed scrutiny over internal disputes at Sentebale, which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Plans For Future Charity Work

A Charity Commission investigation found no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment at Sentebale but faulted all sides for damaging the charity's reputation through public infighting. Harry has denied accusations of bullying from current chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka and has lodged a formal complaint over her conduct.

Harry resigned from the board in March, calling his relationship with the chair "broken" and "beyond repair."

His spokesperson said he is exploring ways to continue supporting children in Lesotho and Botswana. "All options remain on the table, whether that be starting a new charity or supporting pre-existing charities operating in the same sector in the region," the statement said.

Sources close to the Duke say he and Prince Seeiso are in talks about a new joint venture. An insider said Harry is "anxious that the fight against poverty and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana carries on."

For now, Sentebale faces a funding crisis that has left its Lesotho children's center largely inactive. Until recently, the facility hosted camps for hundreds of children with HIV.