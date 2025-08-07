Prince Harry has cut ties with Sentebale, the charity he co-founded nearly two decades ago, following a public and bitter boardroom dispute.

The conflict began earlier this year, when board chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka accused the charity of "bullying, harassment and misogyny." A Charity Commission report, published this week, found no evidence to support those claims. But it also criticized both sides for allowing the situation to escalate publicly, calling it a "missed opportunity" that damaged trust.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, and several close allies resigned in March, including longtime friend and trustee Mark Dyer. A source close to Harry described the conflict as a "hostile takeover" and said the prince was "utterly devastated."

"There was 'no way in hell' he would ever work with Sentebale again," one source told the Daily Mail, "or at least not while Sophie Chandauka and her new stool pigeons were in place."

The Charity Commission has concluded the #Sentebale compliance case.

No evidence found of bullying, or harassment, by Prince Harry.

Evidence of mismanagement regarding delegations to the chair. https://t.co/1Fkj6zSCw4 pic.twitter.com/hilVo10sIg — Francis Gregory (@BScheckometer) August 6, 2025

Late-Night Calls and Loss of Trust

After the report came out, word is that Harry has made "late-night calls" from California to his friends. He is reportedly upset about what he thinks is the fall of his "life's work."

He started Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. They aimed to help kids hit by HIV and AIDS in Southern Africa. This project was close to Harry's heart, made to honor his mom, Princess Diana.

"He has no faith in the Charity Commission," another source said, adding that Harry believes the body "isn't fit for purpose."

The commission, which regulates charities in England and Wales, concluded that trustees on both sides allowed governance failures to worsen.

Prince Seeiso also stepped down. Both founders now fear the charity may not survive the fallout.

Competing Narratives

Dr. Chandauka, a Zimbabwean-born lawyer, said she took on the role of chair to push for more Africa-centric governance and sustainable funding. In March, she told reporters the charity had become a "personal fiefdom" and said its public association with Harry was harming donor confidence.

Supporters of Harry claim he attempted to mediate with Chandauka and even proposed hiring outside lawyers to help resolve the dispute. They also say he wasn't given a chance to submit a formal statement during the inquiry, despite the personal nature of the claims.