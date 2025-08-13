Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows on August 2, surrounded by the latter's family. David and Victoria Beckham reportedly did not get an invite, and neither did Brooklyn's siblings, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, or Harper, 13.

Extended relatives also learned about the event online.

A source close to the Beckhams told The Sun the absence cut deep. Seeing Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, officiate "was heartbreaking for David especially." They described the exclusion as "cruel and spiteful" and said the family fears there is "no way back."

Social Media Jabs and Family Rift

Tensions have grown since the couple's first wedding in 2022, when Nicola chose a Valentino gown instead of a design from her mother-in-law. A friend told The Mirror that Brooklyn's brothers "have been fanning the flames" by mocking him in social media comments. Earlier this year, Cruz posted "the truth would unfold" and followed with a video of himself playing guitar. When a commenter asked if he would change careers, Cruz replied, "Wrong brother mate," a dig at Brooklyn's shifting career paths in modeling, photography, cooking, and Formula E racing.

Insiders say Brooklyn has distanced himself from friends and family. A friend of the Peltz family questioned why "the whole family" was barred from the renewal over issues mainly with David and Victoria.

Wider Fallout

Brooklyn's absence from his father's 50th birthday earlier this year raised eyebrows, but sources say this latest move is different. "This is no longer a game," one told The Sun. "It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy."

The Beckhams' extended family, including grandparents and cousins, have long had a close relationship with Brooklyn. Sources say they are "devastated" to be shut out. Some question whether he will eventually drop the Beckham surname.

At the renewal, Nicola wore her mother Claudia's vintage 1985 bridal gown. Brooklyn described the day as a "really beautiful experience" and said he would repeat it "every single day" if he could. The couple posted photos with the caption "only love" and shared images of Nicola's original $1.8 million engagement ring.

Early issues popped up between the Beckhams and Peltzes right before their 2022 wedding, over who to invite and how to run the event. This led to some tensions. From then on, both families have not been spotted together, and Nicola has been seen with the Beckhams.