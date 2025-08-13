The official trailer for crime drama "Task" thrusts actors Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey into a tense cat-and-mouse battle set against the gritty backdrop of Philadelphia's working-class neighborhoods.

Ruffalo stars as Tom, an FBI agent tapped to lead a multi-agency task force charged with stopping a string of violent residential robberies. Opposite him, Pelphrey portrays Robbie, a hard-pressed family man driven to orchestrate heists he believes will secure his children's future.

The preview opens with Robbie's voiceover: "It's easy to discuss forgiveness and compassion when you haven't suffered the loss," as storm-clad scenes of a home invasion flash onscreen. Cut to an austere briefing room, where Tom sits across from his superior, Kathleen (Martha Plimpton).

She lays out the stakes: "We must locate this group before a turf war intensifies". A ticking clock motif underscores the urgency as Tom marshals local law enforcement, federal agents, and forensic specialists to trace the robbers' trail.

Pelphrey's Robbie frames his crimes not as greed, but as necessity. In a late-night stakeout, he confesses to his partner, "I'm going to take their money so we can improve our lives," highlighting the moral ambiguity at the series' core. These thefts, portrayed as both meticulously planned and emotionally charged, reveal the depths to which ordinary people can descend when cornered by desperation.

Domestic turmoil shadows both leads. Tom's home life unravels in terse, dinner-table confrontations that hint at secrets he cannot share, while Robbie wrestles with guilt during stolen moments with his two young children. This parallel portrait of fractured families promises a drama that extends beyond procedural clichés to examine the human cost of crime.

"Task" comes from Brad Ingelsby, the creator of "Mare of Easttown," who serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. The seven-episode limited series assembles a robust ensemble: Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Raúl Castillo, Sam Keeley, Jamie McShane, and Alison Oliver bolster the principal roles, with Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, Owen Teague, Margarita Levieva, and Mireille Enos appearing in supporting and recurring capacities.

Ruffalo, also an executive producer, most recently appeared in the acclaimed miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" and "All the Light We Cannot See." Pelphrey's credits include his Emmy-nominated performance in "Ozark." Together, they bring contrasting energies, Ruffalo's world-weary resolve and Pelphrey's simmering intensity, to a narrative that promises both high-stakes action and emotional depth.

"Task" premieres September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes releasing weekly.