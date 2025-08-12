Lily James embodies Whitney Wolfe Herd in the new trailer for "Swiped," Hulu's upcoming biopic that shows Herd's departure from Tinder and her launch of Bumble, the women-first dating app that flipped the power dynamics of online matching.

Released Wednesday, the two-minute clip charts Herd's journey from co-founder to industry trailblazer as she fights to reshape digital romance.

The clip opens on Herd as a recent college graduate determined to break into the male-dominated tech world. Early footage shows her pitching Tinder colleagues, declaring, "People don't date online. If we remove that stigma, we capture the entire millennial dating market," a vision that set her apart from investors and peers.

The trailer then leaps to a pivotal moment when Herd declares, "Give me $600 and a plane ticket and I will return with the next Fortune 500 company," signaling her determination to build a new app after her departure from Tinder.

The preview also addresses the darker side of early dating platforms, depicting Herd's frustration with unsolicited explicit photos flooding the site. Scenes show Herd confronting male executives over content moderation policies before driving her team to create a safer space for women, a mission at the heart of Bumble's design.

Later glimpses hint at Bumble's 2021 IPO, which made Herd one of the youngest self-made female billionaires, and the footage closes with her declaring, "My name is Wolfe. I'm a revolution," underscoring her commitment to empowering women online.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, whose credits include "Minx" and "Unplanned," "Swiped" was co-written by Goldenberg alongside Bill Parker and Kim Caramele. Clocking in at 110 minutes, "Swiped" promises a quick dive into Herd's path from college to boardroom. James not only stars as Herd but also serves as one of the film's producers, alongside Jennifer Gibgot, Andrew Panay, Gala Gordon, and Sarah Shepard.

Alongside James, the cast includes Jackson White, Myha'la Herrold, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colletti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens, each portraying figures who played roles in Herd's professional and personal life.

20th Century Studios unveiled the trailer and a moody poster, underscoring its backing of the project. "Swiped" will premiere in the Gala Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9 and will debut on Hulu in the U.S. on September 19. The film will also stream on Disney+ outside the United States, offering global audiences access to a story of innovation and resilience.