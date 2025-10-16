Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly called it quits after less than a year of dating.

According to sources close to the couple, the relationship ended on good terms, with both agreeing that the romance had "run its course."

"The spark had gone between them," a source told The Sun. "But they still love each other's company and they've both been really adult about it."

Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, were first linked in February when they were seen having dinner in London.

Though they never publicly confirmed their romance, the pair were spotted together multiple times — including at an Oasis concert in July and during a boat trip in Spain, PageSix reported.

At one point, Cruise was even seen reaching for de Armas' hand while they danced at the concert.

Later that month, the two appeared to confirm their relationship by holding hands during a weekend getaway in Vermont.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas reportedly call it quits on their brief romance https://t.co/MBiibJNpWx pic.twitter.com/6z6xHDrIgl — Page Six (@PageSix) October 15, 2025

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Plan to Film 'Deeper' Together

Sources said the two enjoyed their time together but eventually realized they weren't meant to be long-term partners.

"They just realized they weren't going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates," the source added. "Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has ended."

Despite the split, the actors plan to stay close. According to DailyMail, both are set to work together on an upcoming supernatural thriller, "Deeper." Insiders say their breakup won't affect the project.

Earlier in the year, de Armas had praised Cruise during a "Good Morning America" appearance, calling their relationship "fun" and hinting at future collaborations.

While the romance was kept mostly private, sources previously claimed Cruise was "smitten" with de Armas and often surprised her with thoughtful gifts — from flowers and books to designer jewelry.

Cruise was previously married to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. De Armas was formerly married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet and has dated actor Ben Affleck.

Neither Cruise nor de Armas has publicly commented on the split.