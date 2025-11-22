Jen Shah, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," is set to leave federal prison earlier than expected.

According to People, Shah will be released on December 10, allowing her to spend Christmas with her family after serving about 2.5 years of a 6.5-year sentence.

Her manager, Chris Giovanni, said the early release feels special during the holiday season.

"Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision, especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays," he shared.

He added that Shah sees the timing as a "gift she doesn't take for granted."

Giovanni explained that Shah, 52, has been working hard on herself during her time at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

According to PageSix, he described her mindset as "positive" and "hopeful," noting that she has grown a lot while serving her sentence.

"She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away," he said. "Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life."

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Jen Shah will be released from prison on Dec. 10, according to People #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/i8pK8MH6DL — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 21, 2025

Jen Shah Admits Guilt in Telemarketing

Shah's legal troubles began in March 2021 when she was arrested for her part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted older adults.

At first, she pleaded not guilty, but in July 2022, she changed her plea to guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge.

In court, she admitted, "I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

She began her prison term in February 2023, and her sentence was reduced several times afterward.

Before news of her upcoming release, her projected release date was September 19, 2026.

While behind bars, Shah stayed in touch with fans through diary-style posts on her website, US Magazine reported.

In one update, her representative said she was "working on her personal self and focused on her journey towards positive rehabilitation."

Shah also wrote that she was in "great spirits," crediting her family, supporters, and faith for helping her stay strong.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not comment on details of Shah's release, citing privacy rules.